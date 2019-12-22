|
|
Charles R. Hite
age 54, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born February 7, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to William and Hilda Hite. Charles enjoyed model trains, working on computers, and fishing whenever he could. In addition to his father, Charles is preceded in death by his brother, William Boyd Hite.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Hite; daughter, Erin Schill; mother, Hilda Hite; sister, Hattie (Dudley) Midcap; and many friends. He will be dearly missed.
In honoring his wishes Charles will be cremated and there will be no services.
Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019