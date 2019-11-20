|
|
Charles R.
Johnson Sr.
Age 81 of Alliance passed away November 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Chuck's family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019