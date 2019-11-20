Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
CHARLES R. JOHNSON Sr.

CHARLES R. JOHNSON Sr.
Charles R.

Johnson Sr.

Age 81 of Alliance passed away November 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Chuck's family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
