Charles R. Palmerage 83, of Middlebranch, Ohio passed away from a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on November 19, 2020. He was born in Summerfield, Ohio to Homer and Estelle (Busche) Palmer on March 6, 1937. He is retired from AEP after 41 years of service. He served as a Deacon and Elder for the Hartville Church of Christ. Presently, he was a member of the Marlboro Church of Christ.Preceded in death by his parents and five sisters; Carol Palmer, Daisy Palmer, Marilyn Stockdale, Madyline Fletcher, and Catherine Swingle. Survived by his wife Betty of 63 years, son Gary (Laura) Palmer and daughter Patti (Todd) Himebaugh; five grandchildren Andrew (Brooke) Palmer, David (Morgan) Palmer, Jordan Palmer, Jeff (Meg) Himebaugh, and Audra (Andrew) Loughner; two great-grandchildren Katelynn and Ryan Palmer and several nieces and nephews.Calling hours are Sunday, November 22 from 2-4PM at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, funeral services will be Monday, at 11AM at the funeral home with John Wright officiating. Final resting place is Mt. Peace Cemetery. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.