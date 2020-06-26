Charles R. Rosemeyer
passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Chuck was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 28, 1938 to Paul and Thelma Rosemeyer. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Economics while working part-time at Westinghouse. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a medical specialist at the hospital at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, and then actively served 6 years in the Army Reserves. Chuck enjoyed several careers during his working years: in sales for Kimberly-Clark Corp; as Director of Human Resources for JC Penny in Mentor and Canton and in the banking industry; and he finally retired as an employer representative with the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Not fully satisfied with "retirement," he worked part-time for Avis Budget Rentals at Akron-Canton Airport. Chuck's hobbies included working on and overseeing the landscaping of all of his homes and travelling to every section of the U.S. and to England, Scotland, Ireland, and Canada. He planned great family vacations to the beach. Chuck was generous, thoughtful, and a loving gentleman who was always able to sort out the important things in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters-in-law, Helen and Marie. He was deeply devoted to his family. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Marti, whom he married in 1964; his children: Nancy Suzanne (Jack) Macrae, Kathleen Diane Thorn, and Christine Juliane (Bill) Barnett; his grandchildren: Jordan, Nick, Caroline (Christian), Jason, Jonathon, Jeremy, Madeline; great-granddaughter, Adeline; his brother, John Rosemeyer; brother-in-law, Richard Kanline; and Alan Thomas, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chuck and Marti were charter members of the Gourmet Club of New Neighbors League and enjoyed friendships which have lasted to this day. They were members of St. Paul Catholic Church for almost 50 years, and Chuck served in the CCD Program, as an usher every Sunday and worked the weekly bingo program for many years, and in the Men's Club. The family is grateful to Aultman Hospice for their constant loving care and support of Chuck and his family during this time, including nurses Laura, Linda, Bonnie, and Sean the Hospice aide.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd NW, Canton. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday June 29, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 S. Main St, North Canton with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that any guests to Chuck's services wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to loveshriners.org or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 20249, Canton, OH 44701. An online memorial can be viewed at:
www.karlofh.com
passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Chuck was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 28, 1938 to Paul and Thelma Rosemeyer. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Economics while working part-time at Westinghouse. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a medical specialist at the hospital at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, and then actively served 6 years in the Army Reserves. Chuck enjoyed several careers during his working years: in sales for Kimberly-Clark Corp; as Director of Human Resources for JC Penny in Mentor and Canton and in the banking industry; and he finally retired as an employer representative with the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Not fully satisfied with "retirement," he worked part-time for Avis Budget Rentals at Akron-Canton Airport. Chuck's hobbies included working on and overseeing the landscaping of all of his homes and travelling to every section of the U.S. and to England, Scotland, Ireland, and Canada. He planned great family vacations to the beach. Chuck was generous, thoughtful, and a loving gentleman who was always able to sort out the important things in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters-in-law, Helen and Marie. He was deeply devoted to his family. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Marti, whom he married in 1964; his children: Nancy Suzanne (Jack) Macrae, Kathleen Diane Thorn, and Christine Juliane (Bill) Barnett; his grandchildren: Jordan, Nick, Caroline (Christian), Jason, Jonathon, Jeremy, Madeline; great-granddaughter, Adeline; his brother, John Rosemeyer; brother-in-law, Richard Kanline; and Alan Thomas, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chuck and Marti were charter members of the Gourmet Club of New Neighbors League and enjoyed friendships which have lasted to this day. They were members of St. Paul Catholic Church for almost 50 years, and Chuck served in the CCD Program, as an usher every Sunday and worked the weekly bingo program for many years, and in the Men's Club. The family is grateful to Aultman Hospice for their constant loving care and support of Chuck and his family during this time, including nurses Laura, Linda, Bonnie, and Sean the Hospice aide.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd NW, Canton. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday June 29, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 S. Main St, North Canton with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that any guests to Chuck's services wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to loveshriners.org or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 20249, Canton, OH 44701. An online memorial can be viewed at:
www.karlofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.