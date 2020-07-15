Charles R. Stanley Jr.
Age 44, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly Sunday July 12, 2020. He was born Jan. 2, 1976 in Massillon, Ohio to Charles R. and Linda (Rohleder) Stanley Sr. He was a 1994 graduate of Perry High School. Charles was formerly employed by Republic Steel, Goodyear Tire and Aamco Transmission. He enjoyed working on cars and riding 4-wheelers.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Stanley. Charles is survived by his son, Charles R. Stanley III; his father and step mother, Charles R. and Ginger Stanley Sr.; brother, David Stanley; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525