CHARLES R. STEBBINS
1947 - 2020
Charles R. Stebbins

Age 73 of Canton, died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. Born March 31, 1947 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Harland and Anne (Chaderdon) Stebbins. He was a life resident of Canton and retired from Stark/Summit Ambulance and Canton Township Fire Department. Charles attended Waco Epworth United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by a brother, David Stebbins and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Stebbins. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra A. (Crum) Stebbins; one daughter and son-in-law, Debby and Joe Franks; five grandchildren: Luke, Katy, Noah, Kayla and Abigail; one brother, Harland Stebbins, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Pat; one nephew and spouse, Harland III " Bud" and Kathy Stebbins; one niece, Beth Ann Stebbins.

A memorial service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
