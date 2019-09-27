Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
1919 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Rata Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Rata

100, of Columbus, formerly of Canton, passed away Monday, September 23rd following a brief illness. Born in Canton on January 25, 1919, a son of the late Vasile and Estina (Opris) Rata, also preceded in death by his wife, Anne; sister. Mary Gabor; brother; John Shamordola; great-nephew, Nicholas Hoaja. Following his graduation from McKinley High School, he served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. Chuck was a devoted member of the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church.

Survived by sister, Olympia "Lee" Hoaja; niece, Linda Wiget, both of Columbus; nephew, Richard (Darlene) Hoaja, of Centerville; two great-nieces, Nicole (Dominic) Reto, Lisa Wiget; great-nephew, Gregory Hoaja; and cousin, Jane Moldovan.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Friends may call on Friday, September 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where a Saracusta Service will be held at 5 p.m., also in the church. Entombment will follow in Northlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the church or the . You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019
