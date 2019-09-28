|
|
|
Charles "Chuck" Rata
100, of Columbus, formerly of Canton, passed away Monday, September 23rd following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Friends may call on Friday, September 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where a Saracusta Service will be held at 5 p.m., also in the church. Entombment will follow in Northlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the church or the . You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019