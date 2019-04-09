|
Charles Ray Garner
age 76, of Waynesburg, passed away Fri., Apr. 5, 2019. Born in Leesville, a son of the late Thelma (Witts) and Paul Engstrom, and Edwin Garner, he had been a life resident of the Waynesburg area. Ray was a member of East Sparta United Methodist Church and retired from Superior Dairy after 25 years service as a Foreman.
Survived by his wife, Rev. Margaret "Peggy" Garner, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Apr. 19th; three daughters, Cathy Ray Garner and her fiancé, Nick Nicholas, Kelly Garner and her fiancé, Rock Campbell, and Carry Dickson and her husband, Dan; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the East Sparta United Methodist Church. Friends may call Wed., one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the East Sparta United Methodist Church, PO Box 445, East Sparta, OH 44626. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019