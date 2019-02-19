The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map



Charles Robert "Bobbo" Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Robert "Bobbo" Phillips Obituary
Charles Robert "Bobbo" Phillips

70, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Alliance to the late Robert and Mary Ann (Freconna) Phillips. Bob owned and operated Whitey's Tavern in Navarre for 35 years. He was a huge fan of darts and billiards. In 2005 he was inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Billiard Association Hall of Fame. He played darts with the Akron Canton Dart League. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by wife, Penny (Conroy) Phillips, whom he married on May 25, 1968; children, Bob Phillips, Bryan (Julie) Phillips and daughters, Allie and Lilly; and Tim (Libby) Bair and sons, Dominic and Nicco; and a brother, Tom Frecona. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie Marie Phillips.

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m., Rev. Terry Livengood and Jessie Ward. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019
