Charles Robert "Bobbo" Phillips



70, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Alliance to the late Robert and Mary Ann (Freconna) Phillips. Bob owned and operated Whitey's Tavern in Navarre for 35 years. He was a huge fan of darts and billiards. In 2005 he was inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Billiard Association Hall of Fame. He played darts with the Akron Canton Dart League. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast.



He is survived by wife, Penny (Conroy) Phillips, whom he married on May 25, 1968; children, Bob Phillips, Bryan (Julie) Phillips and daughters, Allie and Lilly; and Tim (Libby) Bair and sons, Dominic and Nicco; and a brother, Tom Frecona. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie Marie Phillips.



Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m., Rev. Terry Livengood and Jessie Ward. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com. Memorial contributions may be made to .



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019