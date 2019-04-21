Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Charles Roderick "Chuck" Lawrence


Charles Roderick "Chuck" Lawrence Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Roderick Lawrence

age 67, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born March 18, 1952 to the late Karl and Evelyn "Evie" Lawrence. Chuck was a 1972 graduate of Jackson High School and a graduate of Ashland College. He was President and Operator of Property Services Company for 30 years. Chuck enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. He was lovingly known by many as "Uncle Chuck" and "Make-a-Buck-Chuck".

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Molly Lawrence Girard (Ryan); wife, Jill Janson Lawrence; sister, Linda Lawrence Dacar (Joe); brother, Ted Lawrence and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He will also be missed by his dog, Annie.

Family will be receiving friends on April 26th from 4-6pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, 705 Raff Road SW, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to the . To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
