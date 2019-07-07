|
Charles "Chuck" Russell
76, of Massillon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. To read the full notice go to www.paquelet.com.
