Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Charles "Chuck" Russell


1942 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Russell Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Russell

76, of Massillon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. To read the full notice go to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
