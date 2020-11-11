Charles T. Kelley



age 60, passed away on November 8, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on March 7, 1960, to Charles and Cleo Kelley. He was a 1978 Washington High School graduate. Chuck went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserves 350th Med. Evac. Hospital. He worked at Lindsay Precast in Canal Fulton for 25 years. Chuck began as an electrician, then plant manager, and most recently project manager and sales of utilities. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, and being outdoors.



Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles; sister, Elizabeth Bambam; and infant daughter, Rachel M. Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith Kelley; daughter, Sara Kelley; brother, Timothy (Cathy) Kelley; sisters, Becky (Gary) Smith, and Susan Meese; and mother, Cleo Kelley.



Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



