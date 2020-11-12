1/
CHARLES T. KELLEY
Charles T. Kelley

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Stead
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Chuck's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP
John and Becky Labriola
Friend
