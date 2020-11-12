Charles T. Kelley



Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222



