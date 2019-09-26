|
Charles T. Unger
Charles T. Unger (Tom or Charlie), born May 5, 1925,
Alliance, Ohio, died September 13, 2019. Charles graduated from University School (Cleveland) in 1943. After graduation he attended Case School of Applied Sciences (Case Western Reserve University) for one year. Charles then "went to sea," enlisting in the American Merchant
Marine (then part of the United States Coast Guard) in 1944 where he had his basic training at Santa Catalina Island, California. After completing basic training he was dispatched on his first ship to the Pacific. After returning home he received orders to report to Hoffman Island, New York for training as a radio operator. He completed three more voyages across the Pacific, was promoted to Ensign, and came home from the war in 1945 and was discharged from the U.S. Merchant Marine in 1946.
He received his Radio Telegraph Operator License from the Federal Communication Commission on March 14, 1945 and his FCC Amateur Radio License in 1947 and operated as a ham with the call sign W8YNB (his license plate). After the war he attended Mount Union, graduating in 1949, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Charles married Martha Walker Lutz on July 17, 1949. The family moved to Canton in 1952 and he went to work as an engineer at WHBC. In 1953 he joined The Ohio Power Company (American Electric Power) in the Transmission and Distribution Division traversing the state installing and maintaining their microwave communication system for many years until was promoted to a management position. He retired in 1990 after 37 years of service.
Charles and Martha thought the family should see the United States and after Charles had fitted out a '59 Ford Station Wagon with a handmade roof carrier and rear compartment storage and chuck wagon box, he and Martha had planned out a daily itinerary, the family trekked on camping vacations for three summers covering the Northeast to Vermont and New Hampshire, the East and Southeast to Washington, D.C. and down to Cape Hatteras, and the Midwest and West to Pipestone, Minnesota, Yellowstone, and Jackson Hole. He and Martha were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Canton.
When his sons took up swimming, Charles became a timer and official for meets at the YMCA, McKinley High School, and BranHaven Swim & Tennis Club and traveled Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to attend meets. In the 1960s Charles found time to participate as a leader on trips to Philmont Scout Ranch with each son. In the 1970s he became active in the Buckeye Council of the Boy Scouts of America in the Wood Badge leadership training and other programs, and then in 1978 was awarded the Silver Beaver Award (the highest council recognition awarded to adults for distinguished service to youth, upon nomination by a Local Council to the National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America).
He and Martha moved to Cinnamon Lake (West Salem) in 1990 to enjoy their retirement. Unable to retire, he took over on a volunteer basis, operation of the Cinnamon Lake Utilities Association, which operated water and wastewater treatment for the community. He and Martha became active members at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Ashland. In 2010 he and Martha moved to the Copeland Oaks Retirement Community. He became active at Trinity Episcopal Church in Alliance, which he had attended as a child, serving on the Vestry and as Junior Warden in 2018, and helping out maintaining the building and grounds. He also was active in supporting activities at Mount Union.
He was predeceased by his parents, Warren Earl Unger, M.D., and Henrietta E. Unger; his brother, John W., and his wife of 67 years, Martha. He is survived by his sons, James W. (Bobbie) and John T. (Kathy); four grandchildren, Tommy Unger (Angela), Matilda Knight (Brent), Alexander Unger, and Anna Unger; and four greatgrandchildren. The family would like to thank the many people who cared for Charles at the Crandall Medical Center and Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and support.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1200 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boy Scouts of America, 2301 13th St. Canton, OH 44708, University of Mount Union to the Charles & Martha Unger Education Scholarship, 1972 Clark Ave. Alliance, OH, 44601, Trinity Episcopal Church or to the donor's choice of charity. Arrangements are by Cassaday- Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019