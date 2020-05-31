Charles Thurman
age 90, of North Canton, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1930 in Waverly, Ohio, son to the late Robert James Thurman and Ruth (Hilterbrand) Thurman. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of more than 65 years, Betty; three sons, James (Lynda) and Robert (Darla) of North Canton and Douglas (Sherrie) of Massillon; three grandsons, Jeremy (Amanda), Joshua (Sherin) and Jonathan (Felecia) of North Canton; one granddaughter, Laura (Derek) Shaffer of Uniontown; two great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn (Max) Erb of Hartville and Penny Thurman of North Canton; five great-grandsons, Gabe and Parker Thurman of North Canton, Coleton Shaffer of Uniontown, Alex (Sydni) Shaffer of New Philadelphia and Miles Thurman of North Canton and one great-great-grandson, Elliot Erb of Hartville.
Service will be private for the family. Burial in Greentown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 4152 Mt. Pleasant Street NW., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
age 90, of North Canton, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1930 in Waverly, Ohio, son to the late Robert James Thurman and Ruth (Hilterbrand) Thurman. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of more than 65 years, Betty; three sons, James (Lynda) and Robert (Darla) of North Canton and Douglas (Sherrie) of Massillon; three grandsons, Jeremy (Amanda), Joshua (Sherin) and Jonathan (Felecia) of North Canton; one granddaughter, Laura (Derek) Shaffer of Uniontown; two great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn (Max) Erb of Hartville and Penny Thurman of North Canton; five great-grandsons, Gabe and Parker Thurman of North Canton, Coleton Shaffer of Uniontown, Alex (Sydni) Shaffer of New Philadelphia and Miles Thurman of North Canton and one great-great-grandson, Elliot Erb of Hartville.
Service will be private for the family. Burial in Greentown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 4152 Mt. Pleasant Street NW., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.