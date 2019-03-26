Charles "Chuck" V. Mazziotta



age 78 of Jackson Twp., went home to be with the Lord March 23, 2019. He was born in Massillon on July 31, 1940 to the late Victor and Ruth Mazziotta. He was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School. He married Marcia L. Marshall on May 14, 1960. Chuck was a Truck Driver for Fleming Foods and Superior Meats until his retirement in 2000. His passion was coaching Baseball. He coached Little League, American Legion, and Jackson High School Summer League. Chuck also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his McDonald's Crew.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcia; his children, Wendy Mazziotta, Charles (Penny) Mazziotta Jr., Tim Mazziotta, Steve (Jacquie) Mazziotta and Amy (Tony) Sirpilla; grandchildren, Scott, Michael, Cameron, Tia, Ally and Steve; his brother, Jerry Mazziotta and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations in Chuck's memory can be made to the Alzheimers Association-alz.org or the – . www.paquelet.com



Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019