Charles Van Sickle
Chuck Van Sickle, age 69 passed away October 1, 2019 from Parkinson's disease.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter Megan, son Chad, and three grandchildren.
Chuck was a Christ follower who loved his family, working hard, and playing hard. He was an intelligent, innovative and compassionate man. Chuck loved his job as a perfusionist at Aultman Hospital, church, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking/boating, music, skiing, travelling, volunteering, cracking cheesy jokes, and telling stories (not necessarily in that order). Chuck lived a life of service, whether at work, at home, church, or on the side of the road. He taught his family how to live with integrity, faith, quiet passion, gratefulness and generosity. Everyone who met Chuck loved him. He is in the Lord's care getting ALL of his questions answered. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church in Canton, OH on October 20, 2019 at 3 PM. Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity in Canton, OH or Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019