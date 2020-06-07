Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles W.



Hannan



Age 91, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday,



June 4, 2020.



A Casual Celebration of Life is being planned for



Saturday, June 20, 2020.



The full obituary will be on the funeral home website shortly and in The Repository closer to the date of service.



Gordon (330) 866-9425



