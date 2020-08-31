1/1
CHARLES W. MASON
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles W. Mason

age 92, of Louisville, OH, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born December 26, 1927 in Marion, OH, to the late John and Ethel (Bowman) Mason. Charlie was a World War II Navy Veteran and he retired from the US Postal Service in 1987. He was a member of the Louisville American Legion and the Mahoning Rd. VFW.

Charlie was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Eleanor Mason, his 2nd wife, Shirley Mason; a sister, Vivian Barnhart; and a brother, Jack Mason. He is survived by daughters: Connie Mason, Carrie (Heidi) Huston-Meese, Sondra (Darrell) Hamilton, Kimberly (Jon) Higgins, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will be 10-11a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Charlie will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Care Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
