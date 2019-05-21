Home

CHARLES W. SHIREY

CHARLES W. SHIREY Obituary
Charles W. Shirey, 1945-2019

Age 73, of Canton, died Saturday evening following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton he was the son of the late Roy and Grace (Dettling) Shirey and was a graduate of McKinley High School. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and for many years was the owner/operator of Chuck's Towing Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Shirey who died in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Hosler) Shirey of the home; sons: Tim (Sharon) Shirey of Hubert, NC, Brian (Tiffany) Shirey of Massillon, Terry (Kristine McMasters) Shirey of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; daughter, Shannon Shirey of the home; sister, Karen (Dan) Speese of Massillon; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home.

Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019
