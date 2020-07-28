1/
CHARLES WILLIAM BILL COREY
1946 - 2020
Charles William (Bill) Corey

Bill Corey, age 73, died on July 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Senior Living, Louisville, OH. Bill was born on September 14, 1946 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Fount and Ruth (nee Jackson) Corey. Bill was a graduated of the University of Akron with a B.S. in Accounting later became a Certified Public Accountant. Upon graduation Bill went to work for BF Goodrich as a Cost Accountant and during his tenure there he also served in the US Army for two years. Bill later worked as a Cost Accountant for Kobelco Stuart Boling in Hudson, OH until his retirement in 2017.

Survivors include brother, Bruce (Connie) Corey of North Canton, OH; nephews: Rob Corey, St. Thomas USVI, David Corey, Green, OH, Bill Orndorf, Melbourne, FL, Ron Orndorf of North Canton, OH, and Michael Orndorf, Lewis Center, OH. Bill is also survived cousins: Mary Ann Grivicic of St. Petersburg, FL and Steven Jackson, Signal Mountain, TN and aunt Mary Florence Jackson of Signal Mountain, TN. Bill was preceded in death by his cousin, Dr. David Ison of Corinth, KY.

A private graveside service will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
