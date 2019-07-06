Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLIE HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLIE HOWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLIE HOWELL Obituary
Charlie Howell

A proud Kentucky Colonel and life long Shriner (Legion of Honor) passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 just shy of his 90th birthday. Charlie was very proud of his job on the Lehigh railroad. He maintained his fierce independence until the end. Charlie will be missed for his friendliness and desire to help. There will be emptiness at the North Canton McDonalds, Aultman North gym and at the Hall of Fame luncheons.

He was very dedicated to his wife Janet, visiting her daily at St. Lukes Lutheran community and a big part of the Saltarelli family. His son, Donald survives him in Buffalo, N.Y.

A celebration of his life will be planned for later this summer. The Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to leave the family condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com

Williams Funeral Home and Cremations

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now