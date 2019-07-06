|
Charlie Howell
A proud Kentucky Colonel and life long Shriner (Legion of Honor) passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 just shy of his 90th birthday. Charlie was very proud of his job on the Lehigh railroad. He maintained his fierce independence until the end. Charlie will be missed for his friendliness and desire to help. There will be emptiness at the North Canton McDonalds, Aultman North gym and at the Hall of Fame luncheons.
He was very dedicated to his wife Janet, visiting her daily at St. Lukes Lutheran community and a big part of the Saltarelli family. His son, Donald survives him in Buffalo, N.Y.
A celebration of his life will be planned for later this summer. The Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to leave the family condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
