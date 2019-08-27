The Repository Obituaries
CHARLOTTE A. BERENS

CHARLOTTE A. BERENS Obituary
Charlotte A. Berens

84, of Massillon, passed away on August 19, 2019 at the Legends Care Center. She was born on December 17, 1934 in Massillon to the late Albert and Mildred (Ellison) Bergener. She was a 1952 graduate of Jackson High School. Charlotte worked for Flowers by Pat as a secretary and retired from there after 10 years of service. She was also a part of the Sweet Adelines for many years.

Her greatest passion in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children Cheryl and Keith Shoulders, Sally and David Rambo and Bill and Marjie Berens; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Berens; and half-sisters, Donna Jean Hodge and Betty Dunn.

A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Sunday, September 8th., from 1:30 -4 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 1700 Hankins Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. E., Uniontown, OH 44685. A private family service and burial has already taken place.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019
