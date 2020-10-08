Charlotte A. (Blisko) Scarpuzziage 77 of Canton, passed away early Monday. Born in Canton to the late Charles and Rose (DeCasper) Blisko, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Blisko.Charlotte is survived by her children Laura (Karl) Huber, Anthony (Patricia) Scarpuzzi, Lydia Scarpuzzi, Leo Scarpuzzi, Albert (Nicole) Scarpuzzi, seven grandchildren; Nicholas (Colleen) Huber, Amanda (Don) Lavigne, Alyssa Huber, Chelsea (Josiah) Bullock, Michael Scarpuzzi, Alanna and Annalise Scarpuzzi, five great grandchildren; Benjamin and Emma Huber, Joseph Tyler and Emmaleigh Lavigne, Sherrill Bullock, sister Margaret (Dave) Johnson.Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral with a Memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Albert Scarpuzzi (4504 Packard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709) to help defray funeral expenses.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)