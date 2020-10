Charlotte A. (Blisko) ScarpuzziFamily and friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 am at the Rossi Family Funeral with a Memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Albert Scarpuzzi (4504 Packard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709) to help defray funeral expenses.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)