Charlotte B. Foltz
Age 83, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Perry, Ohio she had lived in North Canton most of her life and was a retired nurse's assistant. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Foltz and children, Terry Foltz and Linda Bower. Survived by daughters, Candy (George) Woodward and Cathy (Steve) Schick; son, Steve Foltz; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Chapman, Patricia Boehnke and Gertrude Crofoot and brother, Edward Bittig.
Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Melsheimer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019