Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charlotte B. Foltz


1935 - 2019
Charlotte B. Foltz Obituary
Charlotte B. Foltz

Age 83, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Perry, Ohio she had lived in North Canton most of her life and was a retired nurse's assistant. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Foltz and children, Terry Foltz and Linda Bower. Survived by daughters, Candy (George) Woodward and Cathy (Steve) Schick; son, Steve Foltz; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Chapman, Patricia Boehnke and Gertrude Crofoot and brother, Edward Bittig.

Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Melsheimer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019
