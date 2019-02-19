|
Charlotte Elaine Bender
age 78, of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019 at her home with her family by her side following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Her spirit is carried on, entered into Heaven. She was born the oldest of four siblings on March 3, 1940 in Canton, Ohio, daughter to the late Donald and Wilma Nist. Charlotte was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School, she attended Jackson Friends Church in Massillon and was a member of Greensburg American Legion Post #438. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, bus trips, needlework, cooking, and canning. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Allen Bender. Survivors include her loving husband, James Joseph Bender with whom she just celebrated 59 years of marriage on Feb. 7, 2019; sons, Terry Bender, Kevin (Tara) Bender; daughters, DeeAnn (Tom) Feller, Karen (John) Bartley; beloved grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of nine; sisters, Pat Monzione, Carol Greenho and brother, Donald Nist Jr., and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to thank all those that have walked alongside with their support and comfort on this journey.
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW in North Canton. The family will begin receiving friends at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Summa Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019