Charlotte G. (Mackey) Brown



1938-2019



age 80 of Navarre, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. She was born near Butler, PA on March 12, 1938 to the late Edith Mackey Brown and Albert "Garth" Mackey. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Detroit, MI.



Charlotte is survived by four children, Patti (Jerry, deceased) Bussinger of Florida, Sally (Barry) Martin of Colorado, George of North Carolina and Daniel (Loretta) of Navarre; six grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Bussinger, Drew and Ellen Martin and Victoria and Maxwell Brown; one great-grandson, Marcus Bussinger; two sisters, Dorothy Callen of Texas and Margaret Coverdale of Navarre; one brother, Donald Mackey (Nancy) of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Boyd Brown; sisters, Leona Barnes of Pennsylvania and Elinor Beck of Colorado; a brother, Charles Mackey of South Carolina; and her son-in-law, Jerry Bussinger.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with William Scheffler officiating. Burial will follow in the Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home or one hour prior to services on Tuesday.



