|
|
Charlotte "Char" Gallagher
born Dec. 31, 1947 passed away Nov. 16, 2019. Char leaves behind her beloved son, Greg; many cherished friends; and her special magical cat, Larry Greyson.
There are no public services planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Char's name to her favorite charity, Cripple Creek Ferals & Friends, PO Box 172 Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Condolences can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-564-1213
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019