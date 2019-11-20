The Repository Obituaries
Charlotte "Char" Gallagher


1947 - 2019
Charlotte "Char" Gallagher Obituary
Charlotte "Char" Gallagher

born Dec. 31, 1947 passed away Nov. 16, 2019. Char leaves behind her beloved son, Greg; many cherished friends; and her special magical cat, Larry Greyson.

There are no public services planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Char's name to her favorite charity, Cripple Creek Ferals & Friends, PO Box 172 Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Condolences can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
