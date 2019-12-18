|
|
Charlotte L. Davis
age 88, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Compassionate Care Center surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A life resident of Canton, she was born to Walter and Hilda Christiansen. A graduate of Lincoln High School, she worked as a secretary to a former Canton mayor and at a real estate company for many years. She retired after 20 years of devoted service with Westbrook Park Nursery School.
A member of The New Home Church, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Davis; brother and sister-in law, Jack and Roberta Christiansen; sister and brother in-law, Jane and Robert Offineer; her in-laws, Howard and Mary Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Mieko Davis, John Jury, Dick and Mary Jane Davis, Don and Joanne Davis and Kenneth Davis. A devout woman of faith, she cherished her family. She is survived by her children, Steven and Amy Davis: Robert Davis, Jeffrey Davis and Jerry Rizor, Linda Evans, Nancy and Dick Parks, Walter and Aimee Davis. She leaves her grandchildren, Adam Davis; Misty and Mike Hershberger: April and Zach Jester, Joe Davis; Andy and Danielle Davis, Frances and Aaron Blankenship, Tim and Sarah Davis, Adam Rizor, Jarrod Rizor, Joshua and Bree Evans, Libby Evans, Sara and Zach Zelmer, Meredith Parks and Kurt Hall, Jacob Davis; Nicholas Davis. Her great grandchildren: Caden. Cameron. Cobie, Gracie, Lily, Mia, Dylan, Cameron, Madelyn, Lennon, Brooklyn, Reagan, Bennett, Will and Mallory. Her in-laws, Peggy Jury, Dorothy and Gene Guidone, Ron and Linda Davis, Harold and Barbara Davis, John Wayne and Diane Davis as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from Noon to 1 pm on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Schneeberger Funeral Home 2222 Fulton Road NW, Canton. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Donations in Charlotte's memory may be rnade to New Home Church, 1639 Sperry Lane S.E., North Canton, OH 44709.
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019