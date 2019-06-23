Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE FALCONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE L. (SCARPINO) FALCONE


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLOTTE L. (SCARPINO) FALCONE Obituary
Charlotte L. (Scarpino) Falcone

age 72 of Massillon, passed away Friday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barberton, OH to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Dinuzzio) Scarpino. Charlotte was an amazing artist, cake decorator, and crafter. She loved spending time with her family. She retired from Nickles Bakery after 28 years of service.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 38 years Albert S. Falcone, daughters Stacy (Bill) O'Brien, Stephanie (Randy) Milbrodt, step-son Carl (Sheryl) Falcone, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brothers Joe (Darlene), David (Sharon), and John (Cheryl) Scarpino.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 7 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 10 am in the funeral home with Minister David A. Scarpino officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now