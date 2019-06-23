|
Charlotte L. (Scarpino) Falcone
age 72 of Massillon, passed away Friday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barberton, OH to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Dinuzzio) Scarpino. Charlotte was an amazing artist, cake decorator, and crafter. She loved spending time with her family. She retired from Nickles Bakery after 28 years of service.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 38 years Albert S. Falcone, daughters Stacy (Bill) O'Brien, Stephanie (Randy) Milbrodt, step-son Carl (Sheryl) Falcone, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brothers Joe (Darlene), David (Sharon), and John (Cheryl) Scarpino.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 7 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 10 am in the funeral home with Minister David A. Scarpino officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019