Charlotte Lorena Hill


1940 - 2019
Charlotte Lorena Hill Obituary
Charlotte Lorena Hill

Passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019. She was born in Graceton, Pa. on November 15, 1940 to the late Edward and Kathleen Roudebush.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine; daughter, Susan; grandson, Ronald Jr. and great granddaughter, Adylin. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Hill; sons, Ronald (Andrea) Hill and Kevin (Skeeter) Hill; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at Reed Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Akron Childrens Hospital NICU. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019
