|
|
Charlotte M. Clark
Age 73 of Carrollton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born Jan. 24, 1947 in Wood County, W.Va., to the late Leo and Bernice (Mullens) Propst. Preceded in death by a son, Stephen Lee Clark and a grandson, Allan Clark Jr. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Kim Clark; four grandchildren, Brent Allan Clark, Shaunette (Bryce) Hixenbaugh, Breanna (Virgil) Bailey, Trent (Shawna) Clark; 14 great-grandchildren; her fiancé, William Lauffe; three sisters, Shelia (Jess) Gillespie, Ruthie Spivie and Rose Yuhas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private with interment in Melscheimer Cemetery.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020