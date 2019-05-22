|
Charlotte Marie Meckel
76, of Albemarle, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born July 25, 1942 in Canton, Ohio. Charlotte graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1960 and attended Capital University. She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Mary Martha Circle, Legacy Chapter and Order of Eastern Star. Charlotte retired from Diebold after 25 years of service and was the former owner/operator of Lekcem Collie Kennels of Canton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Dorothy Meckel; brother, Paul Meckel; and longtime companion, Frank Russo.
Charlotte is survived by her brother, Martin (Beverly) Meckel of North Canton; niece, Amy (Jeff) Welker of North Canton and nephew, Todd Meckel (Angi Rosa) of Louisville; seven great nieces and nephews; Mark Russo and family of Texas. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Trinity Place in Albemarle, NC., and Stanly County Hospice for the love and care given to Charlotte.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stanly County Hospice, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
