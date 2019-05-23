Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Meckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Marie Meckel


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Marie Meckel Obituary
Charlotte Marie Meckel

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North

Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stanly County Hospice, 960 N. 1st St.,

Albemarle, NC 28001.

Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now