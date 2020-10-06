Charlotte P. Wright
Age 76, of East Sparta, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home. She was born September 4, 1944 in Millersburg, OH, to the late Kenneth and Kathryn (Epler) Walter. Charlotte was a graduate of Malvern High School. She was a member of the North Industry Christian Church and the Canton South Rotary Club. Charlotte retired from Charter One Bank after 35 years in the banking industry and had served as branch manager.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Forester. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, Lanny T. Wright to whom she was married 44 years; five children: Audrey (Mitch) Brown, Rae Ann (Jeff) Franks, Lannette (Jim) Hobbs, Dawn (Terry) Prater and Scott Wright; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne (Joe) Saboe and Marcia (Larry) Bennett; one brother, Duane Walter; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends and family will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
A private family funeral will be conducted with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
