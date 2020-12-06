1/1
Charlotte Vesey Van Vranken
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Vesey Van Vranken

(Jenkins)

Age 94, of North Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. Her story began on April 5, 1926, when her parents, the late Charles and Dorothy Jenkins, welcomed her into the world. Charlotte was raised in Brewster, Ohio where she spent hours exploring nature. She moved to Canton as a teen and graduated from Lehman High in 1944. After high school, she went on to study Math at Kent State University and was soon called upon to be a draftsman at The Timken Company. Around that time, she met a handsome redheaded seaman named Jim on a blind date and fell in love. They were married on June 5, 1948, and spent 69 years raising three sons and living life together. Charlotte spent many years working as a draftsman at Union Metal, and then stayed home with her children. When Jim retired, the two began traveling across the country, playing golf in 42 states. Charlotte was an avid nature-lover, critter-feeder, golfer, woodworker, and an active member of Zion United Church of Christ. She was a friendly, spunky, strong-willed and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; siblings, Charles, Al, Martha; and grandson, Daniel Leslie. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Tom (Susie) Van Vranken of North Canton, Todd (Barb) Van Vranken of Louisville, Scott (Linda) Van Vranken of North Canton; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan (Olga) Van Vranken, Benjamin (Marissa) Van Vranken, Tara Van Vranken, Jacob (Lauren) Van Vranken, Emily Van Vranken, Michael (Lynda) Leslie; and one great-granddaughter, Providence Jane Van Vranken.

Due to COVID, there will not be a memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved