Charlotte Vesey Van Vranken(Jenkins)Age 94, of North Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. Her story began on April 5, 1926, when her parents, the late Charles and Dorothy Jenkins, welcomed her into the world. Charlotte was raised in Brewster, Ohio where she spent hours exploring nature. She moved to Canton as a teen and graduated from Lehman High in 1944. After high school, she went on to study Math at Kent State University and was soon called upon to be a draftsman at The Timken Company. Around that time, she met a handsome redheaded seaman named Jim on a blind date and fell in love. They were married on June 5, 1948, and spent 69 years raising three sons and living life together. Charlotte spent many years working as a draftsman at Union Metal, and then stayed home with her children. When Jim retired, the two began traveling across the country, playing golf in 42 states. Charlotte was an avid nature-lover, critter-feeder, golfer, woodworker, and an active member of Zion United Church of Christ. She was a friendly, spunky, strong-willed and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; siblings, Charles, Al, Martha; and grandson, Daniel Leslie. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Tom (Susie) Van Vranken of North Canton, Todd (Barb) Van Vranken of Louisville, Scott (Linda) Van Vranken of North Canton; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan (Olga) Van Vranken, Benjamin (Marissa) Van Vranken, Tara Van Vranken, Jacob (Lauren) Van Vranken, Emily Van Vranken, Michael (Lynda) Leslie; and one great-granddaughter, Providence Jane Van Vranken.Due to COVID, there will not be a memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.