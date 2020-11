Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl A. Warrick



age 74, passed away November 16, 2020. Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing, building capacity and mask usage will be enforced. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1-3pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Because of the pandemic, the memorial service will be private and capacity controlled. Full obituary will be in the Friday edition.



Reed, 330-477-6721



