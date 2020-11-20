Cheryl A. Warrick
age 74, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born January 21, 1946 in Canton, daughter to the late Bruce and Vala (Schrader) Hinson. She retired from Merrill-Lynch with over 30 years of service. Cheryl loved spending time outdoors and time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and daughter, Trish. Survivors include her children: Michelle (James) Quinn, Amanda (Scott) Smith, Lauren "Adam" Warrick; seven grandchildren: Brandy, Hannah, Adryan, Owen, Isaac, Abby, Login and brother, Larry (Evelyn) Hinson.
Following Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing measures, building capacity rules and mask usage will be enforced. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Because of the pandemic, the memorial service will be private and capacity controlled. Those wishing to send their condolences online, may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721