1/1
CHERYL A. WARRICK
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl A. Warrick

age 74, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born January 21, 1946 in Canton, daughter to the late Bruce and Vala (Schrader) Hinson. She retired from Merrill-Lynch with over 30 years of service. Cheryl loved spending time outdoors and time spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and daughter, Trish. Survivors include her children: Michelle (James) Quinn, Amanda (Scott) Smith, Lauren "Adam" Warrick; seven grandchildren: Brandy, Hannah, Adryan, Owen, Isaac, Abby, Login and brother, Larry (Evelyn) Hinson.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing measures, building capacity rules and mask usage will be enforced. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Because of the pandemic, the memorial service will be private and capacity controlled. Those wishing to send their condolences online, may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved