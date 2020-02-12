Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Cheryl Ann Weaver


1965 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Weaver Obituary
Cheryl Ann Weaver

Age 55, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1965 in Canton, the daughter of Judy (Shawver) Haught and the late Arnold Weaver, and was a life resident. Cheryl was a 1983 graduate of Heritage Christian High School.

In addition to her mother, Judy and step-father, Timothy Haught, Cheryl is survived by her companion, Ralph Dolph; sons, Robert (Ashley) Clapper, Branden Clapper; step-son, Trevor Clapper; and grandsons, Colton and Camryn Clapper. Cheryl loved her family, having fun with her sons, and enjoyed her dog, Dallas. She had a great smile and was always willing to help those that she could. She has found rest after a long struggle.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Feb. 15th, at 3 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rod Stockdale, Outreach Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Sat. 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St., Louisville, OH 44641.

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
