Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl D. Jacobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl D. Jacobsen Obituary
Cheryl D. Jacobsen 1949-2019

70, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on April 15, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1949 the daughter of the late John & Irene Hipsley. She retired after many years as a Deputy Auditor with the City of Canton. Cheryl enjoyed sewing and gardening and was the best cook. She was quick to laugh, had a twinkle in her eye, and much love in her heart. Cheryl had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family especially her grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 50 years, Rick L. Jacobsen; children, Craig "C.J." Jacobsen, and Michelle (Steve) Yaney; grandchildren, Kennedy Jacobsen, Alexis Jacobsen, Adrianna Yaney, and Jacob Yaney; brother, Brian (Maginel) Hipsley; and many beloved family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now