Cheryl D. Jacobsen 1949-2019
70, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on April 15, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1949 the daughter of the late John & Irene Hipsley. She retired after many years as a Deputy Auditor with the City of Canton. Cheryl enjoyed sewing and gardening and was the best cook. She was quick to laugh, had a twinkle in her eye, and much love in her heart. Cheryl had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family especially her grandchildren.
Cheryl is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 50 years, Rick L. Jacobsen; children, Craig "C.J." Jacobsen, and Michelle (Steve) Yaney; grandchildren, Kennedy Jacobsen, Alexis Jacobsen, Adrianna Yaney, and Jacob Yaney; brother, Brian (Maginel) Hipsley; and many beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019