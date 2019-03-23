|
Cheryl D. Johnson
69, departed this earth and entered her heavenly home on March 19, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1949 the daughter of the late Allen and Dolores Preacher. She was a woman of faith, and shared her faith with many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, A. Maurice Johnson. Cheryl is survived by her loving son, Daniel L. Preacher; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Serafy and her three children; beloved granddaughter, Naomi R. Preacher; sister, Cynthia E. Preacher; and favorite uncles, Dennis Gedra and David Gedra.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery.
2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019