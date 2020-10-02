1/1
Cheryl D. Smith
Cheryl D. Smith

Cheryl Smith, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Alliance, Ohio, she graduated from Carrollton High School in 1964 where she was a proud member of the marching band and made lifelong friendships. Cheryl resided in Louisville and was a member of Mineral City United Methodist Church. She was employed with The Waterford and St. Luke Lutheran Community, retiring in 2013. She also enjoyed participating in plays and volunteering for many years at the North Canton Playhouse. Cheryl enjoyed taking walks with her beloved husband and loyal dog, Buster. She loved being near the water and taking trips with her "Island Girls". Her favorite thing to do was spend time with family. She could be seen on the sidelines of her grandchildrens' sporting events for every game. Cheryl loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to her and she meant everything to them. She will be missed beyond words.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harold Dreamond Walters and Lois Kathleen (Booth) Walters Lawrence; and brother, Joseph Walters, Cheryl is survived by her husband of 42 years, Samuel Smith; sons, Todd Phillips (Lisa) and Troy Phillips (Christine); daughters, Tiffany Harris (Scott) and Trisha Lukens (Corey); grandchildren, Samantha Gadd, Ashley Duffield (Cameron), Kari Jasionowski (Michael), Brock Phillips (Aaliyah), Madison Harris, Chase and Colton Lukens; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Cooper, Abigail, Emma, Anna and Eli; sister-in-law, Judy Walters; many cousins and numerous friends.

Family and friends will be received for visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Canton Playhouse, ATTN: Smith Memorial, 525 - 7th St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720 or go online at www.northcantonplayhouse.com and click on "Donate" to make a contribution in honor of Cheryl Smith.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
