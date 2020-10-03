Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family

Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family





Family and friends will be received for visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Canton Playhouse, ATTN: Smith Memorial, 525 - 7th St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720 or go online at



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)



www.hopkinslawver.com

Cheryl D. SmithFamily and friends will be received for visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Canton Playhouse, ATTN: Smith Memorial, 525 - 7th St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720 or go online at www.northcantonplayhouse.com and click on "Donate" to make a contribution in honor of Cheryl Smith.(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store