Cheryl D. Smith
Cheryl D. Smith

Family and friends will be received for visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Canton Playhouse, ATTN: Smith Memorial, 525 - 7th St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720 or go online at www.northcantonplayhouse.com and click on "Donate" to make a contribution in honor of Cheryl Smith.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
