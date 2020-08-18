1/1
Cheryl Dee "Nim" (Weiler) Murray
1944 - 2020
Cheryl Dee (Weiler) Murray "Nim"

Passed suddenly Aug. 16, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 18, 1944. Member of Basilica of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church and a former member of Canton Women's Club. Nim loved her family and crafting.

Nim is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Ronald E. Murray; loving daughter, Tina Murray (Fiancé David); grandson, Tyler Cook; sister, Sandy Galko (Paul); closest cousin, Darlene "Susie" Samson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her little dog, Sami. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bernice Weiler; aunt, Mildred Weiler; and step son, Dennis R. Murray.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 2 p.m. at The Basilica of St. John The Baptist. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
The Basilica of St. John The Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
