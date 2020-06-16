CHERYL J. BROWN
1947 - 2020
Cheryl J. Brown

Cheryl J. Brown, age 73, of Alliance, passed away at her home on Monday June 15, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold V. and Betty Deloris (Page) Wright, born on May 29, 1947. She attended Marlington High School, and spent her life devoted to her family as a homemaker. Cheryl attended St. Joseph Catholic Church (Maximo).

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eugene J. Brown, whom she married June 5, 1965 and celebrated 55 years of marriage; sons, Mark A. (Theresa) Brown of Alliance, Tim E. (Debra) Brown of Louisville; daughter, Melissa A. (Brian) Wervey of Alliance; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Vance H. (Diane) Wright of Newton Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard L. Wright.

A private family gathering will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in Cheryl's honor to the Leukemia Society of America 6155 Rockside Rd. Suite 202, Independence, Ohio 44131. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:

www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
