Cheryl (Cheri) Jeanne Gantlin
62, of Canton, OH, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born July 14, 1956. She is preceded in death by her father, Emory Gantlin; mother, Ethelene (Moore) Gantlin; and brother, Ronald Lockett Sr. Cheryl attended McKinley High School. She was a member of Canton's Finest Social Club. She was an employee with Canton Health Care for 30 years. Cheryl loved to dance especially line dancing. She loved playing cards and just being around family and friends.
Survivors include her three children: Tyronne Gantlin, Kevin (Heather) Hanley and Kaniea Gantlin. Her siblings: Brunetta Brown, Richard (Juanita) Lockett Sr. and Allaphae Barnwell. Her special friend, Leroy Whitlow; and friends, Christine Baity and Sandra Armstead. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12pm at Grace Christian Fellowship, 718 Cornelia Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 447014. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers at the request of the family please make donations to Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton Ohio 44710 in care of the of the Gantlin family. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
