|
|
Cheryl K. Graham 1965-2019
affectionately known as "Heavy" was born May 18, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to the late Bennie Mae and Frank Odell. She passed away on February 20, 2019. Cheryl graduated from McKinley Sr. High. She was a supervisor at DLH. Cheryl was a very dedicated caretaker for her mother and the rest of her family. She enjoyed a very rich social life. She collected strong friendships throughout her life. She also shared her love through cooking. Cheryl had a very kind heart and would help the world if she could.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Porsche Williams (who she adored); granddaughters, Kyanna Bonner, Cheyanna Boyd (who she loved with all of her heart); three brothers, Christopher Graham of Columbus, Gerald (Vickie) Graham of South Carolina, Curtis Graham of Canton; three aunts, Carrie Tarver of Bainbridge, Ohio, Anne Lee and Catherine Richard both of Canton; cousins, Debra Kelly of New York, Dr. Jennifer Lee Motley, and Jasmine Lawson of Texas, Natisha (Phil) Rigby, Angela Richards, William Lee all of Canton, Michelle Richards, Brianna Jones of Columbus, Camille Tarver, Bernard both of Cleveland, Alan Lee; god-children, Pierre Atkinson, Darnell Quincy, Eric Womack, P'treze Womack, Miracle Walker, Latonya Evans, Cherri Evans, Tesha Shipman Curtis all of Canton, Terrell Quincy of Florida, Porschea Allen of Atlanta; nephews, Charles (Taria) Reynolds, Ray Love Charlton Keith, Brand Yellow Jones all of Canton; friends, Lorraine Harmon of Cleveland, Paulette Robinson, Sheila (Ed) Arrington, Lisa Davenport, Mary Parker, Felicia Jackson all of Canton, Angie Atkinson of Akron and numerous other relatives and special friends who she loved very much, too many to name.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019