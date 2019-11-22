|
Cheryl K. (Bebout) Huff
60, of Magnolia passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born May 27, 1959 in Canton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bebout Sr. and brother, Robert Bebout Jr. Cheryl was a loving, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend and will be dearly missed by her children, Cheryl Huff, Jason (Tessa) Huff, Jennifer Feller and Shannamaria Myers; grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Samantha, Jason Jr., Aliyah and Hanley; sisters, Diane (Tim) Gartenbush, Bobbi Bebout and Peggy Bebout; brothers, Jeffrey Bebout and Jim Bebout; mother, Wanda Bebout and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cheryl's care giver Jill.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 pm to 2 pm with services to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019